Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Sunday and Monday morning

It’s that time of year again. The Perseid Meteor Shower annual show is set to peak in the early morning hours on Sunday (the 12th) and Monday (the 13th).

Clearing skies this Friday night will setup the sky for a great spectacle.

All you really need to do it look up. However, for the most direct view, face yourself to the northwest and enjoy the show.

The best time to watch will be between the hours of midnight and dawn. If you can get away from the city lights, it’s possible to see around 60 meteors per hour.

Photo courtesy of: Brian Murphy