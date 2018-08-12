× A warm, dry start to the week; tracking a couple stormy days

We have another shot at seeing the annual Perseid Meteor Shower tonight. The best time to look up will be after midnight through dawn Monday morning. Head out to dark country skies where you can see around 60 per hour.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as lows drop to the mid 60’s.

Colts training camp is back in action tomorrow. As you’re heading out the door, you might run into a little patchy fog.

Highs tomorrow will peak back in the mid to upper 80’s.

Rain chances ramp up into mid next week. If you’re needed to get to the lawn, Monday and Tuesday would be best.

We will be off to a warm start at the start of the week, then temperatures will cool to seasonable highs by mid-week.