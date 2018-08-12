× Homeowner in critical condition following shooting during home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting that has left a person in critical condition.

Just after 5:30 Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot on the 200 block of South Fenton Avenue, near Washington Street, on the east side.

Police say the victim is a homeowner who was shot during a home invasion robbery. It is still unclear if anyone else was inside the home at the time.

