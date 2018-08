× Victim in critical condition following shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting that has left a person in critical condition.

Around 5:45 Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot on the 200 block of South Fenton Avenue, near Washington Street, on the east side.

Officials say the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.