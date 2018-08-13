3 men killed after shots ring out near popular jazz festival on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An investigation is underway after three men were shot and killed on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

Police say the shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Ethel Avenue where hundreds of people were gathered for a jazz event at Watkins Park.

Emergency crews found three men with gunshot wounds upon arrival. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was transported to Methodist Hospital, but he died a short time later.

“There were hundreds of people on the street, so we’re not real sure if any of the men that were involved in this incident were at that event,” IMPD Captain Karen Arnett said.

IMPD will not say whether or not they believe there was more than one shooter, and they have not released a suspect description at this time.

It’s unclear at this time whether the victims were at the event or if they just live in the area

Police found multiple shell cases from a handgun and shotgun in the area. They are also speaking with potential witnesses and are searching for potential forensic evidence.

This morning police are asking anybody with information to give them a call. The number for Crime Stoppers is 317-262-TIPS,