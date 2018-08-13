City County Council to vote on declaring gun violence a public health danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - On Monday, City County Council will vote on a proposal to recognize gun violence and violent crime as a public health danger.

If approved, the proposal will open up opportunities for the city to seek out funding to fight violent crime.

The proposal also gives the council the ability to direct The Office of Public Health and Safety to create new programs.

The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee approved the proposal last month.

If the council approves, it would declare the city's intent to give budget priority to initiatives and programs that promise a high success rate.

Indianapolis Mayor David Hogsett is also expected to present the 2019 budget to city county council on Monday.

In July, Hogsett shared with reporters that the budget does not involve a tax hike, but will increase funding for infrastructure and public safety.

The council will consider establishing a study commission to determine the city's long term infrastructure needs.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.