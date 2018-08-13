× Frontier launches inaugural nonstop flight from Indy to San Diego

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Frontier launched a new year-round, nonstop flight to San Diego Monday, giving Hoosiers a second option for heading to the southern California city.

The airline announced the new route in June. It increases Frontier’s nonstop reach out of Indianapolis to eight destinations. Frontier’s other nonstop flights out of Indy include Austin, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, Fort Myers and Tampa.

Southwest Airlines launched a seasonal nonstop flight to San Diego last summer.

“What makes the Frontier flight exciting news is the fact it’s the first nonstop, year-round flight into San Diego — which was a destination that was unserved for years, and has remained underserved until now,” said Mario Rodriguez, IAA executive director.

San Diego is a popular leisure destination giving Hoosiers access to southern California and linking Indiana to California’s tech and life science industries. The Frontier flight will run twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Hoosiers can also fly nonstop from Indianapolis to several other West Coast sites, including Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco and Seattle.

More for more information, visit the Frontier Airlines website.