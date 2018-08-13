× Heat building while storm threat holds off until midweek!

Plenty of sunshine on the way today, much like Sunday, dry weather holding through the day for 90% of the area, as only a spot storm could impact the EASTERN side of the state. Expect a beautiful sunrise with only limited fog in spots. Temperatures remain mild and above average, while another pleasant start is underway. Afternoon readings should reach the upper 80’s!

More heat coming tomorrow with highs nearing 90° and rain chances lessen even more…Tuesday will be the hottest of the week. Scattered storms return on Wednesday and should be with us off and on through Friday. Thursday looks to the be the wettest of the week! Severe weather looks minimal, with heavy rain, lightning and some stronger gusts at times.