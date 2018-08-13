× IMPD arrests eight after seizing around 20 pounds of spice, other drugs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Eight people were arrested on various drug charges after IMPD reportedly found 20 pounds of spice on Thursday.

Multiple departments from IMPD and ISP served two search warrants simultaneously in the 2800 block of N. Gladstone.

Following the warrants, they reportedly located $16,600 in cash, approximately 20 lbs. of spice, six pounds of marijuana, ten grams of heroin, 50 pills of suspected Ecstasy, scales and three loaded handguns, one of which was determined to be stolen.

IMPD arrested the following people as a result of the investigation:

Chester Irons, 27 – Dealing/possession of synthetic cannabis, dealing/possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a child.

Juquan Irons, 25 – Dealing/possession of synthetic cannabis, dealing/possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a child.

Gabriel West, 22 – Visiting a common nuisance.

Nykia Thigfen, 23 – Possession of synthetic cannabis, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance.

Raven Faulkner, 26 – Visiting a common nuisance.

Dedrick Brown, 25- Unlawful possession of a handgun by a felon and dealing/possession of synthetic cannabis.

Travon Mays, 20 – Visiting a common nuisance.

Rachel Nicholson, 35 -Maintaining a common nuisance.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

IMPD continues to urge anyone with information on criminal activity to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.