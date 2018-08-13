Kim Galeaz shares Colts tailgate recipes

Colts Fans! It’s like the two-minute warning. You have just under two weeks to enter the Colts Best Tailgate Recipe Contest for a chance to win Colts tickets and $1000. Dietitian Kim Galeaz is here – along with Indiana Family Farmer Marybeth Feutz to share details about this Colts Recipe Contest and its link to Indiana’s farms and foods.

Root Beer Chicken Wings

Yield: 50 chicken wings

Marinade for Wings*

¼ cup olive oil

½ tablespoon grated ginger

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

Juice from one orange

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Root Beer Sauce

1 cup Root Beer

1 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Juice from half a lemon

Preheat your grill for two zone cooking, having hot coals on one side and nothing on the other.

Make marinade: mix olive oil, ginger, orange zest, orange juice, vanilla and 1 tablespoon salt and pepper with the wings and let them marinate for 30 minutes.

Place the wings on the hot grate directly over the hot coals and sear for about 3 minutes per side, then move them to indirect and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, at 450⁰F. You are looking for a crispy skin and a golden brown color.

In a cast iron skillet, mix all of the Root Beer BBQ Sauce ingredients together and simmer for 10 minutes, then drop the wings inside the skillet and give them a good mix to coat each one with the BBQ sauce.

Sear one last time over hot coals to caramelize the sauce, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

*Kim made a double batch marinade and BBQ sauce. Makes 25 servings of 2 wings each.

Recipe by Rico Mendez, Colts 2017 Best Tailgate Recipe Contest finalist for Cook-Off Competition.

Slow Cooker Cheesy Taco Dip

1 pound ground beef

1 packet taco seasoning

8 ounce container whipped cream cheese

8 ounce container sour cream 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Optional: diced bell pepper, diced tomatoes, sliced olives for garnish

Brown ground beef in a large skillet. Drain excess grease. Mix in taco seasoning packet (do not add water) and let cook for 2-3 minutes. In a large bowl, combine cooked beef, cream cheese, and sour cream. Mix well. Spread beef mixture in a casserole slow cooker. Top with shredded cheeses. Cover and cook on low until the cheese is melted and bubbly, about 2 hours.

Recipe by Marybeth Feutz, Indiana Farmer from Gibson County & creator of MyFearlessKitchen.com

Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake Dip with Apples & Pears

1 package (8 oz.) 1/3-less fat cream cheese

1 can (15 oz.) pure pumpkin

1/3 to ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

½ to 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/8 – ¼ teaspoon ground Saigon cinnamon

Combine all ingredients in a food processor until blended. Enjoy immediately or chill one hour before serving. Serve with thickly sliced apples and pears. Makes about 2 ¾ cups (11 servings of ¼-cup each)

Tips & Hints from Kim: I normally make a double batch for parties or get-togethers. Use 2 cans (15 oz. each) rather than 1 big 29 oz. can. Use as much or little of the spices as you want. No time to slice pears and apples? Just use gingersnaps, vanilla wafers, graham crackers or shortbread cookies.

Recipe by culinary nutritionist and registered dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN CD