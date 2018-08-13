Kylee’s Kitchen shares savory recipe for National Peach Month
Spicy Peach Salsa
Ingredients
- 3 peaches, peeled and diced
- 2 jalapeños, diced with ribs and seeds removed
- 1 red pepper diced
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- 1/2 cup cilantro chopped
- Juice from 1 lime (about 2 Tablespoons)
- 1 inch fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions
- Add all ingredients in bowl and stir to combine.
- Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving with chips, chicken, pork, etc.
BBQ Chicken and Peach Quesadillas
Yield: Makes about 4 quesadillas
Ingredients
- 1 cup chicken, shredded
- 1/2 cup of your favorite barbecue sauce
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 8 large tortillas
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 cup pepper jack cheese, shredded
- 1/2 red inion, deiced
- 1 peach, diced
- Serve with peach salsa (optional)
Directions
- Combine chicken, BBQ sauce and chili powder
- Mix together cheddar cheese and pepper jack cheese
- Heat large non-stick skillet over medium heat
- Lay tortilla in skillet and sprinkle 1/4 cup of cheese mixture on top
- Add 1/2 cup chicken, red onion, and 1/4 of peach on top of cheese
- Sprinkle another 1/4 cup of cheese on top
- Cover with another tortilla to enclose filling
- Cook until underside is golden brown, about 1 to 2 minutes
- Flip and continue cooking until other side is golden
- Repeat with remaining tortillas and filling ingredients