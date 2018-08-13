Kylee’s Kitchen shares savory recipe for National Peach Month

Posted 5:07 AM, August 13, 2018, by

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Spicy Peach Salsa
Ingredients

  • 3 peaches, peeled and diced
  • 2 jalapeños, diced with ribs and seeds removed
  • 1 red pepper diced
  • 1/2 red onion, diced
  • 1/2 cup cilantro chopped
  • Juice from 1 lime (about 2 Tablespoons)
  • 1 inch fresh ginger, peeled and grated
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions

  1. Add all ingredients in bowl and stir to combine.
  2. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving with chips, chicken, pork, etc.

BBQ Chicken and Peach Quesadillas
Yield: Makes about 4 quesadillas
Ingredients

  • 1 cup chicken, shredded
  • 1/2 cup of your favorite barbecue sauce
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 8 large tortillas
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup pepper jack cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 red inion, deiced
  • 1 peach, diced
  • Serve with peach salsa (optional)

Directions

  1. Combine chicken, BBQ sauce and chili powder
  2. Mix together cheddar cheese and pepper jack cheese
  3. Heat large non-stick skillet over medium heat
  4. Lay tortilla in skillet and sprinkle 1/4 cup of cheese mixture on top
  5. Add 1/2 cup chicken, red onion, and 1/4 of peach on top of cheese
  6. Sprinkle another 1/4 cup of cheese on top
  7. Cover with another tortilla to enclose filling
  8. Cook until underside is golden brown, about 1 to 2 minutes
  9. Flip and continue cooking until other side is golden
  10. Repeat with remaining tortillas and filling ingredients