Morristown police search for vandals who damaged Revolutionary War-era headstones

MORRISTOWN, Ind. – Police in Morristown are searching for vandals who damaged Revolutionary War-era headstones in a cemetery.

Officers were dispatched to Davis-Bennet Cemetery on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. on a report of multiple damaged tombstones.

The caretaker at the cemetery told police 22 headstones were pushed over, broken or damaged by impact.

This is the second time in the last year the cemetery has been vandalized.

Graves in the Davis Cemetery date back as far as the early 1800’s. One particular pair of damage headstones belongs to a husband and wife; the husband was a veteran of the American Revolutionary War.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Morristown Police Department at 765-763-6748 or the Shelby County Sheriff Department at 317-398-6661.