Neighbors work together to clean near east side community

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Neighbors on the east side kept themselves busy over the weekend.

The Grace-Tuxedo Neighborhood Association worked with several groups Saturday to clean the streets as part of the “Great Indy Cleanup.” Volunteers cleared out dirty sewers, cut high grass and picked up trash.

Some men on work release from the Duvall Residential Center helped the Department of Public Works remove trash and debris.

“That looks like all of us working together. That looks like a clean community. That looks like building. That looks like more economics coming back,” said Eddie Smith, senior pastor of Tuxedo Park Baptist Church.

“If you’ve got clean streets, it’s kind of contagious because now we’ve seen as we have been cleaning the streets other neighbors are coming out and cleaning up their own property, so this has an effect not only on this street, but maybe it will happen on the next street over,” said Chris Staab with the Near East Side Community Organization.

The event was rain or shine. Once the work was done, a cookout was held to feed the volunteers.