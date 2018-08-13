× Police say bomb threat caused evacuation of Rascal Flatts concert

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – After an investigation into what caused the abrupt end to Thursday night’s Rascal Flatts concert, police now say a bomb threat was deemed a “credible danger.”

Once the concern was deemed credible, authorities evacuated the concert for public safety concerns.

No arrests have been reportedly made in connection with the incident, detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

In a statement, Rascal Flatts initially said the concert ended due to a “security concern.”

“Indianapolis – Due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building. The safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, so we are so thankful for everyone who jumped into action and for your understanding. We will be back soon!”

If you have information, please contact authorities at 317-776-9887.