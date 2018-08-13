Recipes: Ocean Primes’s Filet Mignon with Shrimp Scampi

Ocean Prime 8 oz. Filet Mignon

  • 8 oz. Prime Filet
  • Blended oil for cooking
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Clarified butter
  • Minced parsley for garnish

Dredge the steak in blended oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Broil steak to desired temperature. Once a crust has formed on the steak and desired temperature is reached, remove steak from broiler and place in the center of the plate.

Using a brush, drizzle clarified butter on the steak, leaving a small pool around the steak. Garnish the entire plate with minced parsley and top with a small pinch of salt to finish.

 

Shrimp Scampi Accessory

  • 3 peeled & deveined shrimp
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • 1 pinch white pepper
  • Olive oil
  • ¼ cup white wine garlic sauce
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Lemon wedge
  • 1 tsp minced parsley

Season the shrimp with salt and white pepper. Sear in olive oil until half cooked, then add white wine garlic sauce and a squeeze of lemon wedge. Simmer until sauce is reduced by ¼. Add butter to form an emulsion and add the parsley, seasoning as necessary. Place the shrimp on top of the steak and pour sauce evenly over the entire dish.