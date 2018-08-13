Recipes: Ocean Primes’s Filet Mignon with Shrimp Scampi

Ocean Prime 8 oz. Filet Mignon

8 oz. Prime Filet

Blended oil for cooking

Kosher salt

Pepper

Clarified butter

Minced parsley for garnish

Dredge the steak in blended oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Broil steak to desired temperature. Once a crust has formed on the steak and desired temperature is reached, remove steak from broiler and place in the center of the plate.

Using a brush, drizzle clarified butter on the steak, leaving a small pool around the steak. Garnish the entire plate with minced parsley and top with a small pinch of salt to finish.

Shrimp Scampi Accessory

3 peeled & deveined shrimp

½ tsp kosher salt

1 pinch white pepper

Olive oil

¼ cup white wine garlic sauce

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Lemon wedge

1 tsp minced parsley

Season the shrimp with salt and white pepper. Sear in olive oil until half cooked, then add white wine garlic sauce and a squeeze of lemon wedge. Simmer until sauce is reduced by ¼. Add butter to form an emulsion and add the parsley, seasoning as necessary. Place the shrimp on top of the steak and pour sauce evenly over the entire dish.