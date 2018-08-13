Support grows for Roncalli High School counselor placed on leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Support grew Monday night for a Roncalli High school counselor placed on leave after she says school officials found out about her same sex marriage.

Outside of Roncalli High School, students, parents and alumni formed a show of support for guidance counselor Shelly Fitzgerald that included flowers, shirts and handwritten messages

Those messages included the hashtag I support Mrs. Fitzgerald and Love More.

The Roncalli High School Board of Directors gathered for a meeting at the Indianapolis Archdiocese to discuss Fitzgerald.

However, when school officials ended the meeting they declined to release any statement. They only said that the meeting was purely “informational” and that no decisions were made.

Fitzgerald remains on leave.

Meanwhile, current and former students, parents and alumni are coming to Fitzgerald’s defense.

“ I know that I had some difficulties when it comes to bullying at the school, and she was able to come to my side if I needed someone in my corner. She was able to come to my side and make me feel accepted,” former student Dawn Maier said.

“They have a big message of everybody being welcome, they say it at every mass. So it’s a little heartbreaking to hear, that somebody who never wavered from their message of ‘you’re welcome, you’re loved’ is going through all this right now,” Maier added.

Congressman Andre Carson (D) Indianapolis also tweeted support for Fitzgerald. “While religious liberty in America allows people to hold their own personal beliefs. No one should lose their job for exercising their rights as an American-- voting, worshiping or marrying who they love,” he wrote.

Roncalli and Archdiocese officials remained quiet Monday.

When asked for comment, they referred FOX59 to a previous statement which says: “As role models for students, the personal conduct of every teacher, guidance counselor and administrator and staff member, both at school and away from school, must convey and be supportive of the teachings of the Catholic Church,”

The statement continues:

“These expectations are clearly defined in school employee contracts and ministerial job descriptions so every employee can make an informed decision regarding their employment prior to the start of each program year and before signing the annual contract. When the expectations of a contract are not being met, the employee and the school will attempt to reach a resolution so that the contractual requirements are fulfilled.”

As for Fitzgerald, she’s now direction all communication through her lawyer.