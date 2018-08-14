× 4 arrested in connection with homicide investigation involving 2 bodies found in Madison, Grant counties

ANDERSON, Ind. — Four people have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation following the discovery of two bodies in Madison and Grant counties.

The body of the first murder victim was found at a nature preserve on the east side of Anderson around 9 a.m. Monday. Deputies were looking for evidence in a different case when they discovered the remains.

The man was reported missing a few days ago, and detectives were later told he was murdered. The Madison County coroner has identified him as 36-year-old David Lamar Phillips II.

Authorities say the second body was found in southern Grant County and it is connected to the first homicide investigation. The name of that victim has not been released.

Tuesday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Taylor Wheeler, Jordan Zirkle and Brittney Vontress were taken into custody around 4 a.m. All three face preliminary murder charges. Later in the afternoon, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said a fourth suspect named Daniel Jones was being charged in the case.

Detectives are still investigating the case and more suspects could be arrested.