Adult disability care company shut down, owner arrested

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A company that provides care for disabled adults in Marion and Johnson counties was shut down Tuesday after the company’s owner was arrested.

Officials with Johnson County Adult Protective Services, the Indiana Bureau of Quality Improvement Services and Indiana Bureau of Developmental Disability Services visited the Greenwood Safe Journey location on Lowes Boulevard Tuesday morning. Clients were informed that Safe Journey was being shut down and a new company, ResCare, would be taking over their services.

“This particular location and this company has been under some scrutiny for a while,” said Johnson County Adult Protective Services Investigator Jerry Kiefer. “Because the people they serve have special needs, you want to tread gently and be as efficient as possible.”

The closing of Safe Journey comes after the company’s owner, Amelia Hagedorn, was arrested in Indianapolis on battery and criminal confinement charges, officials said. Safe Journey was based in Indianapolis and operated several locations in Marion and Johnson counties.

The Marion County Prosecutors office has not released information on the background of the case, but Hagedorn is named as a contact person in several police reports over the last year. The reports include police responses to missing persons, battery of individuals and a death investigation in April last year.

Safe Journey’s Facebook profile lists its address at a home in the 2200 block of Radcliff Avenue. Neighbors nearby say people have been hauling items out of the home for the last couple weeks until police arrived late Monday night. A Marion County Sheriff’s Office report indicates Hagedorn was arrested on a warrant Tuesday night in the 1300 block of North Keystone Avenue.

Officials also said Tuesday that several other Safe Journey employees were facing arrest. Details on those arrests were not available Tuesday afternoon.

