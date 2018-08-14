Check out these affordable back to school apps and gadgets for students!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind-- Today, three more school districts in the area are headed back to school.

With that, comes plenty of new apps and gadgets to help students start their school year off right.

Check out digital reporter, Olivia McClellan's "Top Three Back to School Gadgets" of 2018!

myHomework Student Planner

Price: FREE on the App Store, Google play

-This app syncs across devices so students can easily access their classes and assignments

-Track assignments, projects, tests and classes

-Receive due date reminders

Rocket Book Everlast Smart Notebook

Price: $34.00

-This notebook provides a classic pen and paper experience built for the digital age

-Endlessly reusable and connected to all your cloud services

-Write using any pen from the product line and simply erase with water

DOFLY Compact Portable Phone Charger

Price: $12.99

-This power bank works with mobile phones, MP3 players, tables and other USB mobile digital devices

-The tiny charger clips right on your key chain and provides a full charge for your phone

-Comes in a variety of fun colors for students, (blue, black, green, orange and white)