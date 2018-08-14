× Driver jumps out of car before crashing into pond

CARMEL, Ind. – A man jumped out of his car seconds before crashing into a pond.

This happened late Monday night into Tuesday morning at the intersection of Haverstick and 106th Street.

Police say the driver was headed down Haverstick and somehow lost control before the intersection. The car jumped the curb and crashed through a metal fence before going into the water.

The man behind the wheel is OK. He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital because of the nature o f the crash.

Crews were on scene for hours, working to get the sedan out of the pond. Only a few inches could be seen from the surface. A dive team managed to hook the car, which was pulled from the water and loaded onto a tow truck around 3:30 a.m.

Police say an OWI screening will be conducted as they continue to investigate what led to the crash.