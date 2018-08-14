Employee’s quick action keeps bear from getting inside Connecticut liquor store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL, Conn. – A curious bear tried to visit a Connecticut liquor store, but an employee’s quick thinking kept him from getting inside.

The black bear walked through the front door at Crazy Bruce’s Discount Liquors Monday afternoon, reports WTIC. He couldn’t get inside the actual store because an employee locked the inner door, keeping him out.

Employee Daniel Thibodeau recalled seeing what he thought was a large dog running outside the store.

“[It] walked into the foyer, stood around for about 15-20 seconds. We had locked the doors, locked him inside,” Thibodeau said.

Assistant manager Dan Niedzwiecki managed to lock the inside door to keep the bear out.

“Bear was right out there in the foyer and I was surprised,” Niedzwiecki said. “Just like everyone else.”

A customer walked in through the front door, unaware that the bear was waiting inside. Niedzwiecki pulled the customer inside the store just in time. After that, the bear left.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, there have been 153 reported bear sightings in Bristol in the last year, WTIC reported.