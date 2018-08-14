× FBI offers reward for information on 2005 dismemberment of 13-year-old Indiana girl

HAMMOND, Ind. – The FBI has offered a $10,000 for information on the brutal murder of a northwest Indiana girl that happened in August 2005.

Alexandra “Alex” Anaya’s torso was found in Chicago’s Little Calumet River three days after she was reported missing on Aug. 13, 2005. She was found weighted down with chains.

Police have reportedly not recovered her head or other appendages and believe Alex knew her assailant.

“It has been more than a decade since Alex was murdered, and during that time people and relationships have changed. We are hopeful that someone will come forward now,” authorities said in 2016.

Police said Anaya was wearing a gold chain with a round, religious medallion. The chain was not recovered with her body.

Anyone with information on the case—no matter how insignificant they think a piece of information may be—should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700 or submit a tip online.