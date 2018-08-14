× Hottest day of the week before stormy pattern emerges

Skies are clear and temperatures are comfortable to begin our Tuesday morning. A touch of fog in spots but nothing too heavy while getting out-the-door! An abundant amount of sunshine on the way through the day and a light, steady breeze from the southwest should keep the warming trend underway. Afternoon readings will be pushing near 90°, marking the hottest of the week.

Rain and storms gathering out west will build in overnight and should begin to impact central Indiana as early as Wednesday morning. Storms will drift in and out of the area all day with gaps of dry weather in between. The added clouds and spotty pockets of rain should keep us a touch cooler, but still very tropical, as dew points hold in the upper 60s.

This stretch of rain chances will last through Saturday, marking an unsettled period for about 96 hours.