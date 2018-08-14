× I-65 changes to start this week in the Columbus and Seymour areas

BARTHOLOMEW & JACKSON COUNTIES—The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to shift all Interstate 65 traffic to the east side of the north-south highway between mile markers 64.0 and 61.5 as part of the state’s $143 million Next Level Roads project between Seymour and Columbus. The new traffic pattern is expected to be initiated during overnight hours of Wednesday or Thursday night of this week, weather permitting.

Southbound motorists will be shifted via a median crossover located north of State Road 58 to the northbound side of I-65. Two 11-foot-wide lanes will be maintained in each direction while construction takes place on the west half of the interstate.

Meanwhile, single-lane closures impacting both northbound and southbound I-65 traffic will continue for another four weekends (excluding Labor Day weekend) while crews install a bridge deck overlay atop the single-span 90-foot structure at Denois Creek and pour new bridge approaches at mile marker 65.5.

Restrictions will begin at 6 p.m. each Friday and will continue through noon on Sundays.

Spot lane closures will also occur—both in the northbound and southbound lanes—between I-65 mile markers 50.0 and 60.0 during overnight hours through the following week.

Trucks are restricted to left-lane travel throughout the work zone. This suspends northbound exits at the Indiana State Police weigh station located north of U.S. Highway 50 at Seymour.

The contractor for this 3-year added-travel lanes project calls for full-depth construction of a 6-lane roadway between U.S. Highway 50 and S.R. 58—then repairing and resurfacing the existing 4-lane pavement section between S.R. 58 and S.R. 46.