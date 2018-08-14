× Indiana State Fair sign becomes butt of the joke after dad puts the ‘T’ in ‘FART’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A sign at the Indiana State Fair is becoming the butt of a joke that’s now going viral, and it’s all because of one dad’s request for a picture.

The sign is similar to the city’s “Indy” signs. You stand in it, to create the “I” in fair. But one dad decided to change the word.

Gordon Amos stood at the end instead, and formed a ‘T’, turning “FAIR” into “FART” and had his daughter take his picture.

He says he just wanted to send something funny to his granddaughter.

The family was surprised the picture went viral, getting tens of thousands of likes and retweets on Twitter. Gordon says he’s just happy people enjoy it.

“I’m happy that people enjoy what I did,” said Gordon. “It was mainly I did it for my granddaughter, for a good joke out of her, but I’m very happy people actually enjoy it.”