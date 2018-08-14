× ISP: Woman tested 4 times the legal limit after crashing into truck in construction zone

PENDLETON, Ind. – Indiana State police say a Pendleton woman who crashed into a sand filled dump truck Monday night tested four time the legal limit of .08% B.A.C.

It happened in a construction zone on I-69 just after 10:30 p.m.

Sergeant Scott Jarvis says he was sitting in the passing lane at mile marker 217 with his emergency lights activated in front of a message board telling motorists the left lane was closed ahead for a slow moving construction zone.

Ahead of Jarvis were two trucks pulling arrow boards directing motorists into the right lane. The second truck was a sand filled dump truck, with a special crash bumper on the rear of the truck, guarding the workers who were out in front, sealing cracks in the roadway.

Jarvis says he was watching his rear view mirror when he saw a car approaching at a high rate of speed in the closed left lane. The officer says he had to take evasive action to avoid being hit, swerving to the left as the approaching car swerved right, just missing his police car.

After passing Jarvis, the car continued north, missing the first arrow board truck but swerving back into the left lane, crashing into the second arrow board and sand filled dump truck. The truck and its special crash bumper did its job, stopping the car before it could hit the workers.

“It is unfortunate that despite all the signage, police lights, and other lighting at a construction zone, that workers have to rely on a ‘crash truck’ to keep them safe; however the truck served its purpose last night and kept the workers from being injured or possibly killed,” said Jarvis.

Police say the driver, 30-year-old Rachel Whited, was uninjured but showed signs of impairment. Officers later learned that she had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system, testing .32% B.A.C., according to ISP.

Whited was transported to the Madison County Jail, where she was preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated, and endangerment, with further charges possible.