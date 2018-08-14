× Marion County Jail at capacity again, sheriff’s office says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were just six free beds in the Marion County Jail system Monday morning and that’s only because more than two dozen offenders are sleeping in other county jails across Indiana.

Col. Louis Dezelan of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported to the Criminal Justice Planning Council that the jail system’s available bed space of 2,507 offenders was surpassed by 19 inmates, but the relocation of 25 persons serving state prison sentences to Daviess, Blackburn and Rush counties allowed the local count to remain above crisis stage but below capacity.

Dezelan said 329 Marion County inmates are serving their state time locally because of House Bill 1006, which directed that low-level offenders be incarcerated in their home county jails in order to reduce Indiana prison costs.

Numbers showed that 55.5% of the Marion County Jail population includes those HB 1006 offenders while the vast majority of the remaining inmate population includes persons awaiting trial, lending further impetus to calls for bail reform in order to empty jail cells of low-level defendants before their court dates.

Figures showed 122 inmates, five percent of the overall population, are accused of murder while Felony 1 & 2 defendants make up another 10 percent of the inmate count.

Mayor Joe Hogsett’s anticipated $570 million community justice complex under construction on East Prospect Street will have onsite mental health services and community corrections offices to provide offenders alternatives to incarceration as city officials continue studying bail reforms to reduce the number of inmates awaiting trial.