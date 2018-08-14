Multi-day rainfall threat begins Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAIN ON THE WAY

Enjoy the evening everyone, we will remain rain-free this evening and overnight. The rain threat arrives at daybreak Wednesday and will the increase quickly. Showers will become much more numerous by Wednesday afternoon along with a chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall will not be evenly distributed here the next 48 hours but with ample humidity a few downpours will develop along with a couple of thunderstorms. Off a suite of computer generated rainfall (just a sample of a few below) - the range is from .32" to 1.55" with a model average around 1".