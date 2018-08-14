Multi-day rainfall threat begins Wednesday

RAIN ON THE WAY
Enjoy the evening everyone, we will remain rain-free this evening and overnight. The rain threat arrives at daybreak Wednesday and will the increase quickly. Showers will become much more numerous by Wednesday afternoon along with a chance of thunderstorms.
Rainfall will not be evenly distributed here the next 48 hours but with ample humidity a few downpours will develop along with a couple of thunderstorms. Off a suite of computer generated rainfall (just a sample of a few below) - the range is from .32" to 1.55" with a model average around 1".
Rain will not be all day, and drier hours will increase later Wednesday evening into Thursday night. We cannot remove the rain chance each of the next seven days but the days that are most likely to produce more area-wide rainfall looks to fall on Early Saturday and later Monday into Tuesday.
COOLER TRENDS
Warm streak reaches day 12. Today marks the 50th day this summer above normal (67%) since June 1st. 21st WARMEST summer to date. With daily rain chances the clouds will aid in keeping several of the next days at or below normal. The pattern is favoring a pull back in the warm August trend to start the second half of the month.