Suspects steal from woman's purse at north side restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Surveillance video captured two suspects stealing a woman’s credit card from her purse at a north side restaurant.

Management at Luciana’s Mexican Restaurant, on 82nd Street, said the victim was notified of thousands of dollars in suspicious charges soon after the theft.

“The couple came in, strategically placed their chairs and came in with a jacket,” said Debbie Bosworth, operations manager at Luciana’s.

Multiple clips from the surveillance cameras show a male suspect sitting at the bar, moving closer to the victim’s chair and then digging his hand into the purse that was hanging from the chair. He can be seen taking a credit card out of her wallet and then quickly putting the wallet back into the handbag.

“A lot of times we think of something like this happening overseas out of the country somewhere but it happens here in Indianapolis,” Bosworth said.

Bosworth said the suspects were inside the restaurant for just minutes and did not order any food.

“They’re professionals,” Bosworth said. “This wasn’t their first time.”

While the victim was sitting at the bar, the manager said she received alerts from the credit card company about thousands of dollars in suspicious purchases at the Fashion Mall. Among the purchases were a pricey purse and a gift card.

We showed the surveillance video to one woman who was in the Fashion Mall area.

“People seem to be bolder and a lot more brazen,” said Carolyn Stovall. “I just think women need to be more mindful especially with purses.”

Now, restaurant management is hoping someone out there is able to help identify the suspects.

“Somebody knows this couple,” Bosworth said. “I’d like to see them arrested.”