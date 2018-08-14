The secret life of a local pet leads to dognapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST NEWTON, Ind. -- A stolen dog leads to new revelations for her owners. The family saying they had no clue their dog lived another life. The pooch spent years building a network of people away from home with her owners having no clue. Recently, her wandering ways caught up to her.

Julie Gill and her husband Roger took ownership of the dog after purchasing a farm in West Newton. The previous owners moved into the city, and didn't feel it was fair to bring McKayla, a large Great Pyrenees, out of farm life. She spent 12 years herding animals, and protecting the farms many acres.

“This is McKayla’s home," Julie Gill admitted, “She’s usually walking up and down that line, barking and guarding. She’s never known any other life.”

That's what the Gills thought, until their dog was stolen on Friday.

“She’s quite a smart old cookie. She’s been fooling us all, she’s played us like a fiddle.”

You see, McKayla has another family, and a full community of people who look after her.

“I’ve just been thinking how does this dog sustain on what little she eats, now I know,” Gill said.

When Julie turns her eye, the dog heads to the corner store, post office, and church. She's been hanging around these parts for years, mooching food off the easy regulars.

“She stands at the door like a panhandler, and catches people getting in and out,” Gill said, “It’s quite shocking there is a double life.”

Friday night, someone inquired about McKayla, asking questions to the corner store clerk.

“That dog belongs to the neighbors," Gill said the Clerk told the woman, "And she said, but I want this dog.”

Surveillance footage showed the woman coming back 18 minutes later, feeding the dog, petting the dog, and snapping it up. The Gills watched the tape, and discovered that other life.

“Another store regular came out stopped at that time, she told them stop,” Gill said of the video tape.

The dognappers came to the Gills Saturday and said they have the dog, but did not return it. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police followed a tip, and tracked down the car they arrived in on Saturday. When the police went to the home the people said they had the dog, and handed her over. They told police they thought McKayla was being neglected. The Gills are not pressing charges, but they are looking into ways to limit the dog’s other life.