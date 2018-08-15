12-year-old girl goes blind, a fancy pair of glasses is giving her vision again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local girl has a new outlook on life. 12-year-old Kaylee Marks went blind over the past two years. A rare disease took her vision away and technology is giving it back.

"Kaylee and I were at the Kentucky horse park, Breyerfest and I was pointing out some huge horses and I got the response of uh huh to a girl since the moment she's been born loves horses," Kaylee's mom Brenda said.

That's the day two years ago when life got dark and blurry. Kaylee's mom took her to the Mayo Clinic where doctor's gave a devastating diagnosis, she was legally blind.

"Of course my heart sank because we went from almost perfect vision to legally blind not knowing a thing what to do," Brenda said.

Kaylee has optic nerve atrophy. One day her mom came across some information about a pair of glasses called eSight. On Kaylee's next trip to the Mayo Clinic her mom saw a man wearing the glasses and he let her try his on.

And she stared at me probably for 5 to 10 minutes with the biggest smile on her face. And I was like can you see me? What's going on? And she was like yeah I can see you," Brenda said.

The glasses costs $10,000 and are not covered by insurance. The family started a fundraising campaign to help pay for the upkeep.

"They help me see further distance like arenas at horse shows," Kaylee said.

eSight houses a high-speed, high-definition camera that captures everything you're looking at, and then displays it, allowing Kaylee to see some of her favorite things.

"My dogs and my mom and dad."

Kaylee attends Sensible Solutions where leader Josh Lloyd helps children like Kaylee deal with life changes that bring about stress and behavior changes. He says eSight has completely changed Kaylee's life.

"You have a girl who could barely communicate what was going on, she would interact, she never wanted to be in groups, she never wanted to participate in art to someone who that fully wants to be engaged," Josh Lloyd said.

Kaylee says she excited to attend and see her cousin's graduation inside a large arena.