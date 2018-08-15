× FDA recalls two thyroid medications

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a voluntary recall for two thyroid medications made by a Chinese manufacturer because of potential problems with an ingredient.

In the Aug. 9 statement, the FDA said Levothyroxine and Liothyronine 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg thyroid tablets are being recalled as a precaution.

The FDA said the recalled medications were “manufactured using active pharmaceutical ingredients that were sourced prior to the FDA’s import alert.”

“Because these products may be used in the treatment of serious medical conditions, patients taking the recalled medicines should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product,” the FDA said.

For a full list of impacted products, visit FDA.gov.