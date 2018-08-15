× Future unclear for 130-year-old church in downtown Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind – Grover Cleveland had just started his first term as U.S. President when the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Franklin was built.

But after 130 years as part of Franklin’s downtown landscape, a big move is coming.

“Everybody knows us as being on the corner of Home and Jefferson in Franklin Indiana,” said church moderator Mark Friend. “And that’s going to change.”

Church leaders and members have been talking for years about the possibility of moving out of the historic building to find a new location. The congregation that once stood at about 300 members has declined over the decades.

“Today we’re probably somewhere around 50, with an attendance of more like 30 to 35,” said Reverend Homer Ford.

Declining membership is just one factor in the church’s decision to move, Ford said. A lack of sufficient parking, limited handicap accessibility and building maintenance costs also played a role in the decision.

“I think that everybody understands the need to move from this location, because we really talked about it at length,” Ford said.

As the son of a preacher, Friend says he remembers his family making moving to several different churches and communities throughout his childhood.

“Those weren’t so bad because I was a kid and I could roll with it,” Friend said. “This one, we’re closing down history.”

The church plans to hold two more Sunday services, with a special final service planned for August 26.

“Just like at a funeral when you have a celebration of life, it’s the celebration of the life of this church,” Friend said. “Come ready to party. We’re going to party.”

Following that final service, the congregation will move to a new, temporary location in the chapel at Franklin College.

“The members of this congregation actually started Franklin College,” Friend said. “So between the two, there’s a lot of history.”

But beyond that move, there’s not much known about the future for the church building or its members. Friend and Ford say the congregation plans to worship at Franklin College for one year. After that, the church’s next permanent home is still an unanswered question.

The future of the historic church building is also uncertain.

Church leaders say they have had conversations with prospective buyers and developers about the old building. They say one potential buyer would like to convert the upper floors of the church into condominiums, providing residential space in the downtown area. Other ideas have included retail space on the ground floor and possibly an art gallery.

But negotiations are still underway and zoning rules could require additional parking around the building. Surrounding development doesn’t leave much room for adding parking spaces.

Church leaders hope any future development on the property would preserve the historic image of the old church.

“The big concern of the congregation, more so than anything else, was the outside structure of the building and our stained glass windows,” Friend said.

“I would hope that it would still serve as a historical marker to what has happened here in the past,” Ford said.

Even while surrounded by uncertainty, Ford and Friend say they’re confident the church is making the right decision to move out of the building. And they’re content to move forward as an act of faith.