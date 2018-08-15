× Hancock County Sheriff’s Department wants parents to be on lookout for THC gummies

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office wants parents to be on the lookout for marijuana gummies.

Officers said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that the “candy” has been found on at least one person in the county.

“They are gummy candy squares, but not your average fruit gummy snacks!” wrote the department. “These are THC gummies.”

According to the department, the sugar-coated gummies in question have the letters THC on them.

Officers encourage anyone who comes across the “candy” in the county to contact their local law enforcement office at 317-477-DRUG.