Indy staffing firm hosts 16th annual Suit Drive to provide clothing to job seekers in need

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis company is ensuring that those in need, are able to dress for success.

Indy staffing firm, Robert Half, is collecting professional items for disadvantaged job seekers during its 16th annual Suit Drive.

New and gently used clothing will be donated to two nonprofits, Dress for Success Indy and Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation.

“This mission is very near and dear to our heart,” said Sonda Sorg, Metro Market Manager at Robert Half. “We’re very passionate about helping candidates enter the work field.”

So far, the Indianapolis branch has collected over 200 items since the suit drive kicked off.

Sorg said these items help provide an extra boost of confidence in landing a job.

“It’s one thing to work for a company that might have a casual dress code, but showing up to that interview and being confident and looking professional– that’s what will get you the job,” said Sorg.

Nationally, the company has donated more than 320,000 professional clothing items since 2002.

“It makes a huge impact on the veterans that we serve,” said Aaron Carmichael, Vice President of Advancement of HVAF of Indiana, Inc. “It gives them confidence as they go out to do job interviews or go into the workplace.”

Items can be donated by calling Robert Half at: 317-638-8367 or by drop off at: 135 N. Pennsylvania St., Ste 1700, Indianapolis, IN 46204