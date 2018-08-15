I-69 expansion project will once again cause traffic nightmare for IU move-in day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Thousands of Hoosiers head back to campus this week, and the Indiana Department of Transportation hopes this will be the last move-in affected by the I-69 expansion project.

The 21-mile construction project between Martinsville and Bloomington started over four years ago.

INDOT took over the project last year, hoping to have a substantial portion of the construction completed by August 31.

Now they say it will likely be a couple of weeks into September before drivers see a noticeable change.

While they hope to have two lanes open in both directions in some areas, portions of State Road 37 will narrow to one lane.

Students and parents headed to Indiana University are encouraged to take detours to avoid delays.

For those driving south, detours include State Road 67 to State Road 46 east and I-65 to State Road 46 west.

The university says it will be busy on campus as well. Police will be stationed at intersections to help direct traffic and administrators will be on campus to help students.

The residence halls will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There are several events scheduled to welcome back students. Check out the full list here.

For the latest on the I-69 expansion and detours head here.