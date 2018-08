Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lucy Beyers, a little girl with a big heart and a big goal, is bringing smiles to kids at Riley Children's Hospital and she wants you to get involved too! After undergoing three surgeries as a baby at Riley, Lucy decided to give back so she founded Lucy's Lunchbox Drive. Lucy and her siblings fill lunchboxes with goodies and deliver them to kids at Riley. Each lunchbox is $25, so if you want to help make a difference, please donate and help Lucy reach her goal!