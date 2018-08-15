× Major resurfacing project to begin along I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation have announced that a major construction road resurfacing project on I-65 will begin on or after Monday, August 20 in Boone County. This project will resurface I-65 from one and one half miles south of State Road 39 to just north of I-865.

This work is planned for the overnight hours to minimize the impact to the drivers.

During portions of the project, traffic will be down to one lane, otherwise two lanes will continue to remain open for traffic. This restriction is scheduled to last through the end of November.

The cost of this project is just about $14 million.

This resurfacing will also include the ramps at Exits 130 and 133.