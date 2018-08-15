× Man arrested after pursuit involving stolen car in Johnson, Marion counties

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A driver in a stolen car nearly hit several vehicles before his arrest on the south side Tuesday, police say.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was completing a traffic stop around 1:20 p.m. near Airport Parkway and County Line Road in Greenwood when a call came out over the radio about a stolen car from Marion County.

The deputy spotted the Chevrolet Aveo in question and followed it; the vehicle swerved in and out of traffic as it passed cars, and the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver didn’t pull over, however, and the car sped off east on County Line Road, nearly hitting three cars as it approached Arlington Road.

The car turned onto Arlington Road into Marion County at a high rate of speed and nearly crashed into several vehicles as the driver tried to get away, police said. The vehicle then turned east onto Southport Road, nearly hitting a box truck at the intersection.

The driver attempted to navigate another high-speed right turn at the intersection near 6532 E. Southport Rd., but the car slid off the road and hit a large rock. The driver ditched the car, scaled a six-foot-tall wooden privacy fence and ran off.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrived with a K-9 officer and set up a perimeter around the block. Police apprehended the man—identified as 25-year-old Deven Hawes—not far from the crash scene.

IMPD took Hawes into custody on charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement. Charges in the case were filed in Marion County, where the pursuit ended.