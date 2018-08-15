× Police: Men face drug charges after meth found during Bartholomew County traffic stop

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested two Indiana men Tuesday night after multiple drugs were found during a traffic stop.

Just before 7:45 p.m., authorities initiated a traffic stop in the area of N US 31 and W. 550 N.

During the stop, police say Joshua Hartford, 30, of Shelbyville, had an outstanding warrant in Bartholomew County.

Meth was reportedly found on Hartford. Police say marijuana and paraphernalia were also located near his passenger seat.

He was arrested for his outstanding warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

The driver, David Smith, 40, of Columbus, was also arrested on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.