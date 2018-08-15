× Rain chances on the rise; severe storm threat remains low!

Clouds continue to thicken across the state, while rain chances remain limited to begin the morning! Areas of rain will increase in coverage through the day, along with a few storms at times. The combination of clouds and rain should keep our temperatures down a little and back to more seasonal levels. All in all, a fairly quiet, damp and mainly overcast day ahead!

Additional rain on the way for tonight and will be with us off and on through Saturday evening. PLENTY of dry time should be expected both days Friday and Saturday, while temperatures slowly begin to creep up!