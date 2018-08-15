RECIPE: Sweet & Spicy Cucumber Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 Large Cucumber
- 2 tsp Salt
- 1 tbsp Soy Sauce
- 1 tbsp White Sugar
- 3 tsp Cane Granulated Sugar
- 3 Cloves Garlic, thinly sliced
- 2 tsp Rice Vinegar
- 1 ½ tsp Toasted Sesame Oil
- 1 tsp Hot Chili Oil
- ½ tsp Red Pepper Flakes
Instructions:
- Place cucumbers into a colander, sprinkle with salt, and let drain at least 30 minutes. Shake off excess liquid but don’t rinse the cucumbers.
- Whisk soy sauce, sugar, garlic, rice vinegar, sesame oil, hot chili oil, and red pepper flakes in a salad bowl.
- Put cucumbers to coat with dressing.