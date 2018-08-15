RECIPE: Sweet & Spicy Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 Large Cucumber
  • 2 tsp Salt
  • 1 tbsp Soy Sauce
  • 1 tbsp White Sugar
  • 3 tsp Cane Granulated Sugar
  • 3 Cloves Garlic, thinly sliced
  • 2 tsp Rice Vinegar
  • 1 ½ tsp Toasted Sesame Oil
  • 1 tsp Hot Chili Oil
  • ½ tsp Red Pepper Flakes

 

Instructions:

  1. Place cucumbers into a colander, sprinkle with salt, and let drain at least 30 minutes. Shake off excess liquid but don’t rinse the cucumbers.
  2. Whisk soy sauce, sugar, garlic, rice vinegar, sesame oil, hot chili oil, and red pepper flakes in a salad bowl.
  3. Put cucumbers to coat with dressing.