Widespread rainfall arrives Wednesday afternoon

Light and scattered rainfall has been traveling over central Indiana this Wednesday morning. The rain and storm activity will likely become more widespread over the area this afternoon.

The steady rain is tracking ENE and will move into southwest Indiana early in the afternoon. Some storms today may produce heavy downpours and potentially gusty winds. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out.

The overcast sky and showers today will prevent temperatures from rising too much this afternoon. Highs will likely climb into the lower 80s, which is a couple degrees shy from the average.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact central Indiana for the remainder of the week. The highest rain totals will occur through Thursday with rain chances winding down by the weekend. Generally, 1.00” to 1.50” will be possible with this system. Isolated higher totals may occur depending on where stronger thunderstorms set up.