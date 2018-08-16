Be Our Guest: Gauchos Brazilian Steakhouse/Gold Coffee Pancake House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Gauchos's Steak House, where you can experience a real authentic taste of SOUTHERN BRAZIL. In the golden days of Rio Grande do Sul (Southern Brazil), Gauchos (Brazilian Cowboys) pierced large pieces of meat and slowly grilled them over open flamed pit, this century old tradition is known as CHURRASCO.

GAUCHO'S is proud to keep the tradition alive right here in Indianapolis. We have 2 convenient locations on the North and South side of Indianapolis, with a 3rd location coming to Zionsville soon! We're open for dinner 5pm and offer a full bar, extravagant salad bar and all you can eat authentic Brazilian meats.

On the other side of Gauchos, Gold Coffee Pancake House is open from 7am-3pm. All American breakfast, brunch and lunch, we offer something for everyone in the family--homemade fluffy pancakes, crepes, waffles, omelets, skillets, salads, sandwiches and burgers. Dine-in or carry out service available.