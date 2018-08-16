Chesterfield American Legion post members locked out of their building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Ind. -- A local American Legion post is shut down, and members have a lot of questions about what happened.

“Closed until further notice support your veterans," former American Legion Post 408 finance head Denny Parker said while reading a note on the building door, "How do you support them if you won’t let them in,”

Parker and roughly 147 other members of the Chesterfield post are on the outside looking in. Their building is locked and the power is turned off. They fear the building is rotting away without them. State Police are investigating missing funds, but no one has been named in connection with it. Members said they are out of money with utility bills still to be paid.

“They were always buying food," Parker said of the missing money, "I don’t know where it was going?”

The members remain locked out, and want to seize control of the building they own collectively.

“They are just ready to go we need our facility back,” Parker said.