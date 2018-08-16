Dump truck driver announces candidacy in Indianapolis mayoral race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local dump truck driver wants your vote for mayor of Indianapolis.

Christopher Moore formally announced his candidacy this week. He’ll run as a Republican.

Moore has lived in Indianapolis since he was a teenager. He hopes getting his name out early—he’s the first person to announce candidacy—will help the community get to know him better.

“I know I have the heart and the passion to do this for the people,” Moore said. “I’m not doing it for me, I’m not doing it for the glory, not doing it for the position. I’m doing it for all of us citizens. We have got to stand up and make change for our city.”

Moore graduated from Arsenal Tech in 1990 and describes himself as a “regular guy” looking to win the Republican nomination. The election is in 2019.

Current Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett hasn’t yet announced if he’ll seek reelection.