Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – One person died and four others suffered minor injuries after a crash in Carmel.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Keystone Parkway south of 136th Street.

Police said a beige Toyota Camry headed southbound on Keystone crossed the media and veered into the path of a white Ford F-150 truck going northbound. The two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Youssef S. Youssef, 58, Carmel, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital 86th Street, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck, identified as Brian Zawadzki, 39, Whitestown, complained of pain after the crash, police said. Three children inside his truck—ages 6, 11 and 15—were taken to Carmel St. Vincent Hospital after complaining of pain. They were later released.

Northbound Keystone Parkway/Main Street was closed for several hours for crash investigation and reconstruction.