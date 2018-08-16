Months-long drug investigation leads to 10 arrests in Greene, Sullivan counties

GREENE COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police made 10 arrests Wednesday night after a nearly four-month drug investigation.

The ISP Drug Enforcement Section and the Greene County Drug Task Force have been working tips for months related to drug activity in Sullivan and Greene counties. Following the investigation, ten people were arrested at home or during traffic stops on felony warrants.

The following list details the suspects’ charges:

Adam Decoursey, 35, of Edwardsport, IN: Probation revocation for felony possession of a syringe

Starla Kendall, 45, of Lyons, IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine

Travis Lawson, 48, of Linton IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine

Stacey May, 36, of Jasonville, IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine

Ryan Reynolds, 34, of Linton, IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine

Richard Taft, 33, of Carlisle, IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine

David Collins, 54, of Linton, IN: Dealing in Methamphetamine

Kevin Eberhardt, 43, of Sullivan, IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine

Lacy Bond, 36, of Carlisle, IN: Theft and dealing methamphetamine

Chase Cooksey, 25, of Dugger, IN: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine

Collins and Reynolds were booked into the Greene County Jail. The other eight suspects were taken to the Sullivan County Jail.