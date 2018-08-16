× 6 injured after large fight breaks out at Arsenal Technical High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are investigating after a large fight broke out between students at an IPS school.

Officers responded to Arsenal Technical High School before 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The school is located on the near east side, near North Oriental Street and East Michigan Street.

It’s unclear at this time what prompted the fight. Indianapolis EMS says two patients were transported to the hospital, and four were treated on the scene.

This is the second week of classes this school year for IPS.

Parents are being told to pick up their children at Harshman Middle School. Regular school dismissal will likely be delayed. Any parents with questions can call the IPS Services Center at 317-226-4000.

This story is developing.