Possible attempted abduction case being investigated in Elwood

ELWOOD, Ind. – The Elwood Police Department is investigating a possible attempted abduction case.

Police said in a Facebook post that incident was reported near the intersection of S. 13th St. and S. C St. Wednesday afternoon.

After speaking to several witnesses, officers determined a juvenile female had gotten into a gold color SUV believing it to be driven by someone that she knew. After realizing the driver was not someone she knew, police say the juvenile immediately exited the vehicle and got away from the area.

Investigators have provided a photo of the SUV. The unknown driver is described as being a white male in his late 30s, with black hair, green eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Madison County Central Dispatch at (765)642-0221 or (765)648-6775.